Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $56.50. 35,550,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 34,252,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 4.56.
Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.