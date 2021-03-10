Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/2/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/1/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/1/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/26/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/9/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,051. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 272,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

