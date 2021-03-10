King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

