King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $775,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,502 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $150,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 246,415 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,296 shares of company stock worth $7,865,431. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

