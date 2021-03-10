55,000 Shares in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in DZS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. DZS Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $344.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DZSI. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.