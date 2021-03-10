Rarible (RARI) Reaches Market Cap of $30.54 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $35.71 or 0.00063562 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $30.54 million and $8.09 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00496539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00541658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00075981 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

