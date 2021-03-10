BitBall Trading 38.2% Higher This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1.08 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,636.17 or 1.00005478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00034483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00085102 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

