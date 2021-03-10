Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) rose 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 259,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 243,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.