Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Trading 11.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pulmonx traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $56.89. 342,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 161,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

