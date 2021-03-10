Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.65

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 61867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

AKZOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

