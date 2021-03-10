King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

