King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $1.17 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 149.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.