Comparing East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) & Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for East West Bancorp and Bank OZK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38 Bank OZK 0 6 2 0 2.25

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $78.57, suggesting a potential upside of 3.74%. Bank OZK has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential downside of 25.76%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. East West Bancorp pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 31.05% 11.80% 1.24% Bank OZK 22.78% 6.58% 1.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East West Bancorp and Bank OZK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.09 billion 5.13 $674.03 million $4.84 15.65 Bank OZK $1.27 billion 4.44 $425.91 million $3.30 13.20

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank OZK. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Bank OZK on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of July 23, 2020, it operated approximately 125 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. The company also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, retirement accounts, and corporate trust services. In addition, it offers automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

