ION Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $334,078.60 and approximately $50.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00270736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00062272 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004320 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,545,757 coins and its circulating supply is 13,645,757 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

