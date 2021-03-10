v.systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.06 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $50.06 million and $2.20 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About v.systems

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,149,039,976 coins and its circulating supply is 2,225,431,512 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

