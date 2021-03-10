HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,130 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 547,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,159 shares of company stock worth $13,979,741 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $189.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.19 and its 200-day moving average is $158.42. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $204.82.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

