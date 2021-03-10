HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 439 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $274.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

