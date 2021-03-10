HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.