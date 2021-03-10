UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.44

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.44 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 217555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,525. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

