Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANUY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. 330,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,881. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

