GoChain Trading Up 49.1% Over Last Week (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One GoChain token can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and $4.20 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GoChain Token Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,124,505,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,505,206 tokens. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Token Trading

