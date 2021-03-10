MoonSwap One Day Volume Tops $137,613.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $11.48 million and $137,613.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,993,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,972,647 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

