Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.12–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.2-54.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.36 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.48 EPS.

SUMO traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 128,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

