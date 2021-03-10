Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF stock remained flat at $$11.80 during trading on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

