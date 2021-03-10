HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

