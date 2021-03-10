HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,420 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.