Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,095,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,023,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after buying an additional 1,049,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after buying an additional 881,738 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after buying an additional 795,388 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,640,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,437,000 after acquiring an additional 732,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $60.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.