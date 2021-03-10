HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $463.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.01 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.