HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other Workhorse Group news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

