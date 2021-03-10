DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.18

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $64,179.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,799.28 or 1.00091569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00034640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00085943 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

