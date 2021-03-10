Autonio Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $601,771.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00489827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.29 or 0.00522492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00076155 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,442,402 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

