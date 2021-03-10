General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 219,550,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 85,949,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

