OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 14,537,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 27,220,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $671.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

