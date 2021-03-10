Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $280.93 or 0.00501626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $598.84 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00501424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.00533707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00075743 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,359,428 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

