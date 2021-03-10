Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post $2.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings per share of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Stephens started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

NYSE:DKS opened at $76.68 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $261,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

