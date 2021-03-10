Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 191,915 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 910.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 108,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

