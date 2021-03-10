Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,953.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 119.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,434 shares of company stock valued at $58,649,585. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average of $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.53 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

