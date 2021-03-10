Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 456,200 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,764,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $52,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

