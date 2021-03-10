John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.80. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,657 shares of company stock worth $1,411,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

JBT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.29. 21,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

