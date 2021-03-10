Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Mitek Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,073. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 27,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.