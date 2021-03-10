AdEx Network Price Hits $0.95 (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $108.59 million and $21.01 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00053510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.12 or 0.00749475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00039508 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,772,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,630,403 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

