Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STOK traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 123,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

