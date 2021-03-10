Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%.

NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 4,591,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,574. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $217.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,726 shares of company stock valued at $348,744. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

