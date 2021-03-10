Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Outset Medical stock traded up $4.37 on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,294. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

