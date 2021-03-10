DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $20,866.68 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 417 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $20,866.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,245,691.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DermTech stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $975.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMTK. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

