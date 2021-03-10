DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $20,866.68 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 417 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $20,866.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,245,691.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DermTech stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $975.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.99.
DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
