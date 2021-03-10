Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells 780 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DMTK traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

