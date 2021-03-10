Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading Up 5.7%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 139,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 127,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $374.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

