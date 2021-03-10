HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Up 5.6%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $40.97. 1,793,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,412,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.