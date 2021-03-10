Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 814,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of BHP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in BHP Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in BHP Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BHP opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

