Catex Token Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $11,295.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00053821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.44 or 0.00751890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039546 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

